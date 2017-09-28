Tom Cruise Confirms His Bubble Butt Is 100% Real!

Tom Cruise is 100% real.

To put that into context, the actor recently shot down rumors that he used a butt pad while filming the 2008 film, Valkyrie.

In case you missed it, late last month, a viral tweet caught the internet's attention, and sparked a bit of a debate.

hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. observe: pic.twitter.com/Tw6yTbsQUe — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) August 20, 2017

Honestly, we don't know how we could've gone all these years without giving due recognition to Tom's bountiful cakes!

Back to the matter at hand, it's known that the 55-year-old actor rarely comments on news reports, whether they concern him, or his personal life.

But with speculation over his impressive bottom, it looks like Tom had to draw the line.

While doing press for his new crime thriller American Made, he told Screen Rant:

"I have no idea. There was no prosthetic in Valkyrie. No."

There you have it, folks. The booty is all natural!

but is it TOO juicy? — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) August 20, 2017

Tom's The Mummy co-star Annabelle Wallis can apparently co-sign for those cakes, as well!