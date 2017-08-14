Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Donating Wedding Video Proceeds To LGBT Charities

We've shared some great wedding videos on Instinct before. Some were more hilarious, more moving, more simplified, and some more ornate than others. What rings true for all of them was that is shows that love is love.

New husbands (as of May) Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black have recently shared a brief video of their wedding on Tom Daley's YouTube channel. Not only are they looking to share their story of love, but they are also going to be giving back raising money for two LGBT charities with the proceeds of the video.

We've seen pictures cascade onto the internet since their wedding date in May.

Tom revealed the proceeds from the wedding video, footage shot in picturesque Devon, will go to their chosen charities – It Gets Better and LGBT + Switchboard.

They chose this time of year to release the video as they are off on their honeymoon in Spain.

‘We know our wedding was only possible thanks to the brave work of countless people for generations before us, so in that tradition, we will donate any revenue from this video to the LGBT+ Switchboard and It Gets Better in hopes of making things even better for future generations.’

So watch this, share this, and enjoy many times. Not only is it a great video of how "love is love", it will benefit two great charities