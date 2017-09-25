Tom Daley And A Handsome Friend Cook Up Something Delicious

Photo: Instagram

For his latest YouTube video Tom Daley is teaming up with his handsome ex-model friend, Chris Baber.

Baber, who describes himself as a "passionate home cook" shows up to Daley's home wearing nothing but a Speedo, thinking that they're going to go train in the pool.

Instead, Daley drags his friend into the kitchen, and the pair get to cooking up a healthy and delicious curry.

Watch:

H/T: Boy Culture