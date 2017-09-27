Tom Daley And His Bulge Are Driving Fans Wild, On Instagram

With a recent Instagram snap, Tom Daley might have accidentally shown off a bit more than he bargained for.

A still captured from a recent Instagram story appears to show off the Olympic diver's V.P.L.

According to Attitude, the photo is just one of many that Daley and his husband, Dustin Lance Black, took while visiting Harry Potter World in London.

Take a look at the photos below and let us know if you think that's Tom Daley's magic wand, or just an optical illusion.

And if you've ever wondered why his Speedos are so tiny...