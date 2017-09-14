Tom Daley Demos His 'Hot And Sweaty' Stretch Routine
Instinct Staff | September 14, 2017
In his latest YouTube video, Tom Daley take us through his "hot and sweaty" warm-up routine.
And we have to admit that after watching him demonstrate various stretches, we feel a bit hot and sweaty, ourselves!
Says Tom:
“It’s gonna hurt, but I thought I’d take you guys with me for the week to show you what I get up to and the pain I’m going to go through.
“Hopefully it should be a productive week of training.”
