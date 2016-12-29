Tom Daley "Devastated" Over Disappointing Solo Diving Olympic Performance

British diver Tom Daley opened up to Chatty Man host Alan Carr about his disappointing performance in the solo competition at the Rio Olympics.

"Obviously I was completely devastated after in the prelim round getting the Olympic record, winning. I felt in the best space physically and mentally and felt like it was my time to do it. "I woke up and everything just never came together and it was, obviously one of the lowest moments of my diving career."

Tom continued:

"I trained six hours six days a week – worked every single second of the day to get that one moment." "You have to do six dives and if you mess any single one of them up then that’s it and you’re out, you’re done and you have to wait a whole other four years. It’s one of the most intense things standing on the edge of that board."

Thankfully, Tom's not giving up!

"Looking back on it now, I got an Olympic bronze medal and I got another four years ahead of me where now where hopefully fourth time lucky and I’ll get that gold medal."

We're looking forward to seeing you in Tokyo, Tom!!

(H/T: Gay Star News)