Tom Daley & Dustin Lance Black Marry In UK

Instinct Staff | May 7, 2017

British Olympic diver Tom Daley and Oscar winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black tied the knot at Bovey Castle in the UK on Saturday!

According to The Sun:

Just 50 close friends and relatives gathered at the lavish five-star golf resort in Dartmoor national park, 30 miles from Plymouth, Devon, where Tom grew up.

Lance’s family flew in from California and the couple hired out the entire 58-room hotel for the weekend where rates start at around £200 a night.

The intimate civil partnership ceremony was held in the castle’s stunning Cathedral Room to the strains of a string quartet.

It was followed by a three-course cordon-bleu meal with champagne and wine and a “massive cake” personally ordered by Tom.

The guests were then set to party into the early hours in the hotel’s spacious Dartmoor Suite ballroom. ...

Tom wore a burgundy suit and Lance was dressed in a navy suit and white shirt.

Sounds like a fun and intimate evening for Tom, Lance, and their loved ones!! Congratulations, guys!

 

(H/T: NNNext)