Tom Daley & Dustin Lance Black Marry In UK
British Olympic diver Tom Daley and Oscar winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black tied the knot at Bovey Castle in the UK on Saturday!
According to The Sun:
Just 50 close friends and relatives gathered at the lavish five-star golf resort in Dartmoor national park, 30 miles from Plymouth, Devon, where Tom grew up.
Lance’s family flew in from California and the couple hired out the entire 58-room hotel for the weekend where rates start at around £200 a night.
The intimate civil partnership ceremony was held in the castle’s stunning Cathedral Room to the strains of a string quartet.
It was followed by a three-course cordon-bleu meal with champagne and wine and a “massive cake” personally ordered by Tom.
The guests were then set to party into the early hours in the hotel’s spacious Dartmoor Suite ballroom. ...
Tom wore a burgundy suit and Lance was dressed in a navy suit and white shirt.
Sounds like a fun and intimate evening for Tom, Lance, and their loved ones!! Congratulations, guys!
(H/T: NNNext)
