On 6th May 2017, I married the love of my life, @dlanceblack We shared the day with 120 of our closest friends and family, from Texarkana to Plymouth! Thank you to everyone who made this weekend the most special weekend of our lives! • • • @burberry London Gay Men's Chorus @andymacphotofilm • • • #NoRomeo

A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley1994) on May 8, 2017 at 1:41am PDT