Tom Daley & Olympic Gymnast Friend Assume Some Extreme Positions

The benefits of doing yoga have never been so apparent as in this video in which Tom Daley and his Olympic gymnast friend Nile Wilson try out some aggressive, intimate positions.

Taking the "Extreme Yoga Challenge," the pair accept pose suggestions from various celebrity friends including Gus Kenworthy, and Daley's husband, Dustin Lance Black.

Says Dustin:

“This a position I saw at Cirque le Soir – this circus that comes to town occasionally.

“What is interesting about this position is that one of you is going to have to decide who’s reclining, and who’s erect.”

Need we say more?

Watch:

