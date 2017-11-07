Tom Daley Teases He'd Love A Private Concert With Shawn Mendes

Instinct Staff | November 7, 2017

Who wouldn't love a private concert with Shawn Mendes?

Tom Daley recently sat for a chat and a cheeky Q&A with YouTuber Tyler Oakley, for a video taped at  the “Hello World Live," event in Birmingham, England.

 

 

While carrying on, Tyler asked Tom if he had a celebrity crush, to which Tom replied he's a fan of Shawn Mendes.

Tom admitted he's never met Shawn, nor has he had the opportunity to attend one of his shows, but apparently, he'd love to have a private concert with the pop singer.

He joked:

“I need to think about a song that he would sing though.

"I don’t know what song he would sing that wouldn't be highly inappropriate, having a husband.”

He added:

“Maybe Lance can be in the room too. He would supervise…

"Lance can supervise and film the video - the YouTube video.”

That's a YouTube video we'd certainly tune in for! ;)

 

 

