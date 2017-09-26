Tom Of Finland Ambassador Terry Miller Talks Sex Toys And More, At Folsom
Instinct Staff | September 26, 2017
Axxidental's Mike Enders caught up with hunky, handsome, harness-clad Terry Miller during the Folsom Street Fair to talk about Miller's modeling work, and his role as the international Tom of Finland ambassador,
While discussing the cultural influence of Tom of Finland, Miller models some new branded apparel, and he and Enders play with some naughty merchandise, including a ball crusher, nipple clamps, and more.
