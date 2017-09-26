Tom Of Finland Ambassador Terry Miller Talks Sex Toys And More, At Folsom

Axxidental's Mike Enders caught up with hunky, handsome, harness-clad Terry Miller during the Folsom Street Fair to talk about Miller's modeling work, and his role as the international Tom of Finland ambassador,

While discussing the cultural influence of Tom of Finland, Miller models some new branded apparel, and he and Enders play with some naughty merchandise, including a ball crusher, nipple clamps, and more.

Click HERE to watch the NSFW-ish interview!

And for more sexy photos of Terry Miller, click HERE!

Thanks @iamiandunham for the great pic! You caught me in a good moment. #folsomeurope2017 A post shared by Terry Miller (@terrysphots) on Sep 20, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT