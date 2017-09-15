"Tom of Finland" Releases its First US Trailer And its Amazing

I have been familiar with Tom of Finland for many years now, as I used to peruse book stores back in the day for the amazing and incredibly hot drawings. I had no idea that there was even a backstory for something like this, I just thought it was illustrations meant for gay men's desire and that's it. Turns out, its so much more than that and it has now been turned into a film of the same name that is getting some serious buzz as it will be released in the United States on October 13th.

The first US trailer has just been released for the movie, which demonstrates how these drawings came to life and the trials and tribulations "Tom" had to take in order for people to see them.

Touko Laaksonen (played by Pekka Strang) isa decorated officer who returns home after a harrowing and heroic experience serving his country in World War II, but life in Finland during peacetime proves equally distressing. He finds refuge in his liberating art, specializing in homoerotic drawings free of inhibitions, becoming the emblem of a generation of men and fanning the flames of a gay revolution.

The film has already received rave reviews over in Europe where it has already been released, and was recently nominated at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival for Best International Narrative Feature for its director Dome Karukoski

You can find the trailer for the movie here. Let us know what you think of it.