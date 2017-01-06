Tom Hardy Talks Going Full-Frontal Nude For BBC Drama 'Taboo'

When Tom Hardy commits to a role, he commits!

The new drama series Taboo debuts on BBC America on January 10, and we can't wait to see the sexy English actor on our screens, on the regular.

In the eight-part series, Hardy plays James Delaney, a rogue gent who travels to 1814 London to reclaim his father’s shipping empire, after spending 10 years in Africa.

If you've got a keen eye, you might recall that Taboo is the series for which the 39-year-old actor got full-on naked for. (Revisit those NSFW images by clicking HERE.)

Hardy told the BBC:

“You’re lucky there was a loin cloth because I didn’t want one. “It’s not a period drama until someone gets naked and covers themselves in blood. At least you’re showing willing. “I was in Tilbury, in the moat, in the docks, with nothing on. We were trying to eke out drama from any opportunity and none of that makes the cut.”

Last year, Hardy spoke to Attitude about the series:

“It’s got heart, a lot of attention to detail. It opens like a jewellery box and it’s got that Gothic horror feel to it. I hope you enjoy it.”

H/T: Attitude