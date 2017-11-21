Tommy Dorfman Flashes His Abs On A Shirtless Hike

Instinct Staff | November 21, 2017

We're big fans of 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman.

He's an incredibly talented actor, and so very handsome!

Check out this photo he shared from a recent hike:

 

As you may recall, the 25-year-old actor recently opened up for a frank discussion about his sexuality and playing a gay character on the Netflix series he's well known for.

Oh yes, and he recently posed nude for V Magazine!

In other news, Dorfman appears in a new ad campaign for an ASOS gender neutral clothing line, created in collaboration with GLAAD, as part of the organization's "Together" campaign.

 

