Tommy Dorfman Flashes His Abs On A Shirtless Hike
Instinct Staff | November 21, 2017
We're big fans of 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman.
He's an incredibly talented actor, and so very handsome!
Check out this photo he shared from a recent hike:
As you may recall, the 25-year-old actor recently opened up for a frank discussion about his sexuality and playing a gay character on the Netflix series he's well known for.
Oh yes, and he recently posed nude for V Magazine!
In other news, Dorfman appears in a new ad campaign for an ASOS gender neutral clothing line, created in collaboration with GLAAD, as part of the organization's "Together" campaign.
Add new comment