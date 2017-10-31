Tommy Dorfman Says He Was Sexually Assaulted And Abused When He was 14

Actor Tommy Dorfman recently took to Twitter to speak of sexual abuse that he says took place when he was a teenager.

The 13 Reasons Why star spoke of an incident that he says occurred when he was 14-years-old, while commending actor Anthony Rapp for his courage.

As you've likely heard, Rapp recently told BuzzFeed that Kevin Spacey allegedly made a "sexual advance” toward him at a party, when Rapp himself was 14-years-old.

As a person who was sexually asulted and abused at 14 by a 27 year old, I applaud @albinokid for his courage. It’s scary to speak out. — Tommy Dorfman (@tommydorfman) October 30, 2017

Dorfman also retweeted other Twitter users who commented on the allegation made against Spacey.

Nope to Kevin Spacey's statement. Nope. There's no amount of drunk or closeted that excuses or explains away assaulting a 14-year-old child. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017

Sexual assault has nothing to do with sexual orientation. Sexual assault has everything to do with power and violence. — Blair @ #ObamaSummit (@BlairImani) October 30, 2017

THIS. "May Anthony Rapp's voice be the one which is amplified here." https://t.co/yaIP6lvmd7 — GLAAD (@glaad) October 30, 2017

Dorfman was recently awarded GLAAD's "Rising Star Award."

In his acceptance speech for the award, the actor said:

“This award goes to the LGBT community here. Y’all taught me everything."

He continued: