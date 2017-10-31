Tommy Dorfman Says He Was Sexually Assaulted And Abused When He was 14
Actor Tommy Dorfman recently took to Twitter to speak of sexual abuse that he says took place when he was a teenager.
The 13 Reasons Why star spoke of an incident that he says occurred when he was 14-years-old, while commending actor Anthony Rapp for his courage.
As you've likely heard, Rapp recently told BuzzFeed that Kevin Spacey allegedly made a "sexual advance” toward him at a party, when Rapp himself was 14-years-old.
Dorfman also retweeted other Twitter users who commented on the allegation made against Spacey.
Dorfman was recently awarded GLAAD's "Rising Star Award."
In his acceptance speech for the award, the actor said:
“This award goes to the LGBT community here. Y’all taught me everything."
He continued:
“I look at my DMs consistently and I see messages from people around the world telling me my character, having one out, proud gay person on the show, has made people be able to come out to their parents, has made people feel less homophobic, made people come to terms with their own sexuality and that is just one show. Imagine if every show had the inclusion of the show, that I’m so fortunate to be on, had."
