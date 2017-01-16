Tony Winner Billy Porter Marries Partner Adam Smith

Congratulations to Tony winner Billy Porter and his new husband Adam Smith!

The pair tied the knot this weekend, PEOPLE exclusively reports:

The Broadway has star married his longtime partner Adam Smith, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“We’re looking forward to understanding and learning how to share your life with somebody,” Porter, 47, told PEOPLE Friday in an interview ahead of the wedding. “I’m really thrilled to figure out what that means — together, with my soul mate!”

Decked in Thom Browne and Prada suits, the grooms wed Saturday during an intimate ceremony in Manhattan, exchanging vows — and platinum Cartier bands — at a close friend’s Chelsea penthouse. Afterward, the happy couple and their 45 guests sipped on Champagne and enjoyed sweets from Empire Cakes.