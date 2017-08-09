Top 10 Actors Who Should Be In Disney Live Action Films!

Top 10 Actors To Ship For Live Action Disney Films!

Who Do You Want On Screen?

There has been plenty of conversation regarding Disney’s latest casting additions for their live action Aladdin film. Whether social media is debating on Naomi Scott’s ethnicity or how hot the new Jafar is, I hope we can all agree we’re eagerly anticipating one of our beloved films to hit the screen.

The recent casting choices began to get me excited for Disney’s future. Which current actors would be the best for the most iconic roles of my childhood?

I can’t keep it in any longer! I’ve got to tell you all about my selections!

Princess Tiana | Ajiona Alexus

Ajiona Alexus was recently made famous due to her incredible performance in 13 Reasons Why. There’s no doubt in my mind she would absolutely nail Princess And The Frog’s Tiana’s vulnerability and determination!

Prince Eric | Matt Bomer

This is an absolute no brainer! Matt Bomer, a total LGBTQ hero and dreamboat, is dead on for the role of Ariel’s love interest, Prince Eric, in The Little Mermaid. The eyes, the hair, ohhhh Matt! Swoon me!

John Smith | Bradley Cooper

Although he may have strong competition with Liam Hemsworth, I’m sure that one of the sexiest men alive, Bradley Cooper, could own the role of John Smith in Pocahontas. Who couldn’t fall in love with him!?

Dr. Facilier | Chris Rock

Part terrifying, part kooky- Chris Rock would annihilate as Princess And The Frog’s villain, Dr. Facilier. Imagine the laugh! The movements! This would be amazing!

King Triton | Christopher Meloni

I would never complain if Law & Order: SUV alumni, Christopher Meloni, was in every piece of cinema moving forward. Seriously, I’d give up a lot for him. I’d even give up my legs for a fin for him! If there’s any brute to play Ariel’s overbearing father in The Little Mermaid, it’s totally Meloni! I wonder if he’ll have the bubbliest, ahem, fin…of the bunch.

Ursula | TIE: TS Madison & Titus Burgess

I couldn’t decide who I’d want to play Ursula in a live action The Little Mermaid. I mean, I’ve already placed Bomer and Meloni in the cast. What extreme, hypnotizing personality could put them in their place? I’ll have to call it a tie for media personality, TS Madison and the shining star of The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Titus Burgess. I mean, you have seen Burgess singing Poor Unfortunate Souls, right?! With his Broadway experience, especially playing Sebastian the crab, he would be phenomenal! Madison has personality for days. There’s an inkling telling me she would be willing to manipulate hundreds into stealing their souls. They are perfect!

Quasimodo | Jonah Hill

This is another crystal clear choice for me! Wolf of Wall Street heavyweight, Jonah Hill, would break our hearts at The Hunchback of Notre Dame’s Quasimodo!

Ariel | Sarah Hyland

By now, you can likely guess my favorite Disney film: The Little Mermaid. I've thought a lot about this. To play the lead, I’m shipping Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland. With her bug eyes, hair that looks heavier than her body, and youthful look- she’d represent for our favorite undersea princess.

Emperor Kuzco | Adam Sandler

I may get flamed for this, but I feel the only person who can match David Spade’s Emperor Kuzco from The Emperor’s New Groove is Spade’s well-known best friend, Adam Sandler. I think it’s time Sandler gets back in the good graces of the public. A Disney film could be the best decision he’s made since Billy Madison!

Lady | Sarah Jessica Parker

The beautiful and sensational Sarah Jessica Parker would be the best cocker spaniel! Taking on the titular character in Lady And The Tramp, Parker would give us the confidence in her pup. Trust me, I’d be crying if I had to listen to Parker whimper being chained to the backyard. She’d be flawless!

Cinderella | Dianna Agron

As a bonus, I have to release my frustrations at Disney’s live action casting of Cinderella. They missed an opportunity not to take advantage of Glee’s Dianna Agron, who famously played scorned cheerleader, Quinn. With the look, voice, and an act for drama; Agron would’ve been IT!

Who do you want to see in the upcoming, live action Disney films?! Let me know who made your list!