Top 10 Horror Movies You Need To Watch!

"What's Your Favorite Scary Movie?"

The weekend is just around the corner! Chances are you're planning on being social with friends, eagerly anticipating your next Grindr date, or are simply spending time alone trying a new recipe. Regardless of your decision, there is always time to sneak in a new film to watch. For all you lovers of all things Horror-related, I'm here to suggest your next favorite scary movie!

What is there not to love about Horror films?! You get to see the hottest of hot struggle through a slasher film or get the creeps during a supernatural encounter. If you aren't a lover of Horror movies, can anyone really trust you!?

I've compiled a list of my favorite Indie Horror films that you might not have seen. Trust me, there's plenty of homoerotic context in a lot of them! Trust me, I'm doing this with purpose. Let's get started, shall we?!

Hellbent

If you're gay, you know Hellbent is the Horror film that you've been waiting for. Taking place in West Hollywood during the iconic Halloween parade, a group of friends encounter a masked killer and try to escape him. The ending might not give us what we were hoping for, but it's still fun to see an entire cast of gays run amuck throughout one of our favorite neighborhoods.

The Axe Murders of Villisca

I randomly found The Axe Murders of Villisca on Netflix when I decided to clean my apartment. Low and behold, I was immediately trapped into watching the film because of it's gay HERO and main character, played by the ever-so-adorable Jarrett Sleeper. Sleeper reached out to me via Instagram after I shared my love for the movie. Get this- Sleeper even gets to share a kiss with his love-interest in the movie. The production does a great job making Sleeper appear...ugly. They hide his ridiculous body throughout the entire movie. WHY?!

This one is heavy, hot, terrifying...and finally, we get a gay hero in a Horror movie. MUST SEE!

Voodoo Academy

Voodoo Academy is dubbed the all-male version of The Craft. Ehhh. Not necessarily, but it is a sexy theme to have a handful of Catholic school boys running around trying not to be sacrificed. I will take any excuse to get Riley Smith in front of me, though. So Academy is a win for me!

Demon Knight

The first Horror movie I've ever watched is Demon Knight. Immediately, I had such a crush on Billy Zane. Then, upon watching, he turns into the Devil and I've been afraid of him ever since. Thanks for latching me onto being attracted to daddies, though, Billy! In the film, we get to see Jada Pinkett Smith kick some serious demon-butt. The stand out character, of course, is the emotional escort who just wants to be loved. Awe! I'm sure we can all relate to her at some point.

All The Boys Love Mandy Lane

In her earlier work, Johnny Depp's ex-wife, Amber Heard, plays vixen Mandy in the Indie Horror film, All The Boys Love Mandy Lane. The premise follows a group of teenagers who begin killing one another over their love for Mandy. Don't worry, the film is so homoerotic. Between the boys battling one another...and the girls who eventually become obsessed with Mandy as well. Plot twists galore- this is definitely a fun watch on any Friday night.

The Invitation

The most recently distributed on this list, The Invitation can be currently found on Netflix. While it may appear as a 2-hour drama, the last thirty minutes of this film are absolutely bat-shit insane. As a viewer, we are constantly misguided into believing the suspense for about ninety minutes. Once the plot reaches the climax, however, we are given such an extreme treat. This is a crucial movie that makes you think twice about your household objects. What can be used as a weapon?! Speaking of which, I need to grab a candle holder.

Night Of The Demons

I'm not talking about the almost-made-it-there-remake from a few years ago. The classic, 1980s Night Of The Demons, is fantastic! Have you ever heard of a girl who pushes a lipstick through her nipple? Yes? Well, this is that movie. It's horrifying. It'll make you not want to be intimidate with anyone for a very long time. So maybe don't watch this during date night. I wish I could've seen this at a drive-in theater. Gosh, it's so epic! It spawned a handful of sequels, but none measure up to the brilliance of the first.

2001 Maniacs

I watched 2001 Maniacs over a decade ago! I was so in love with one of the main characters, he's a ridiculously hot, gay guy! He's so hot and manipulative that he nabs a straight boy to sleep with. He literally states: "The difference between a straight guy and a gay guy is a six pack of beer." He's right. And, he gets on top. What?! Not only does the film give great gore and scare, it stars Robert Englund of Nightmare on Elm Street fame.

Kill Theory

Almost every single day I'm asked what my favorite Horror film is. I state the same answer again and again: Kill Theory. The Indie film hasn't been seen by many, but stars Taryn Manning (Orange Is The New Black) and Daniel Franzese (Mean Girls). Every actor delivers in their character. Eight stereotypes, vacationing in a cabin in the woods, with a serial killer lurking. Sounds like a repeat of every bad scary movie on Netflix, right? NO! This film takes a turn by forcing the friends to play Battle Royale with one another. The master manipulation, unexpected outcome, and fierce revenge drives this film to the top of my list. If you aren't a fan by the end of this film, you must create your own Top 10 Horror Film List and send it to me! Honestly...the...ending...will...have...you...SHOOK!

Southbound

While the above may be my favorite, Southbound is by far the most terrifying movie I've ever watched. I unfortunately had to watch this twice, as I showed it to a friend. The plot and scares stuck with me for weeks...maybe months afterwards. The intertwined stories of five different groups of people are the focus of Southbound. Revenge, pedophiles, murderers, an upcoming girl group, and a lost man are the focus of the film. Your eyes will be glued to the screen. Once you start this movie, you can't stop. Everything truly goes south the moment you press play.

Did your favorite Indie Horror film make my list?! Have you seen any of my favorites?! I can always use a new scary movie to watch, so please let me know your thoughts in the comments!