Top 5 Hottest Politicians From Around The World? Did France's Macron Make The List?

We can count on one hand the hottie presidents in the history of the United States. Barack Obama did turn some heads for being attractive both inside and out. Before that, we'd have to go back to John F. Kennedy for a winner of the popular vote for Commander Hottie in Chief? Before that? Teddy Roosevelt maybe? And that might just be because of the possible epic mustache ride?

Our current president represents people that enjoy two colors of the rainbow, but what about the rest of us that like more beauty than just orange and yellow. Here are the top 5 that were pointed out by Elle India and to be honest, they're pretty good.

1. Emmanuel Macron

With the election of Emmanuel Macron, we're realizing we got the short end of the stick for ravishing rulers.

The newly elected president of France is getting worldwide attention, and it's not strictly limited to his progressive stance on LGBT and immigrant rights. The 39-year old Macron has become the youngest French president ever, and between him and Trudeau, has given the world more reasons to host a collective Good Looking World Leader-Off right now.

2. Justin Trudeau

Aux Canada! He makes us want some poutine real bad.

When he is not casually championing for women's rights or giving the world an increased appreciation for yoga, Justin Trudeau spends time posing with baby pandas at the zoo and ruining future relationship prospects for you.

3. Tim Harris

There are many reasons to travel to South Africa. A man named Tim is our newest cause to find our passport.

If we didn't know better, we would be penning down letters to Shonda Rhimes to bring Dr McSteamy back to life on Grey's Anatomy and re-cast Tim Harris for the part while she's at it. The South African politician is not only known for his financial advisory skills, he was also a part of the team that took the first surf trip between Cape Town and London, by the West Coast route.

No, he's not in charge of South Africa, but he has worn many governmental hats over the past 9 years in politics. Liana Hendricksa talks to Tim Harris about the attention he receives from female supporters.

4. Eduardo Leite

Brazil’s Pelotas Mayor since 2013, Eduardo Leite is a social democrat, father, sexy, thoughtful, animal lover and deserves the attention indeed. Not the leader of Brazil, but maybe someday?

Real-life Disney Prince Eduardo Leite was the mayor of Brazilian town Pelotas from 2013 to 2017. We don't know whether he breaks into song when he sees a beautiful princess asleep in woods or not, but we do know that he actively campaigned against corruption and introduced several groundbreaking healthcare reforms to his town.

5. Enrique Peña Nieto

Back to the leaders of nations, sometimes referred to by his initials EPN, Enrique is the Mexican politician who serves as the 57th and current President of Mexico.

His continual refusal to pay for the wall Trump had promised his voters, paired with his movie-politician looks, has made the current president of Mexico a fan favourite across the internet.

The above were in no particular order.

Do you have someone we should consider?

We need to get Brian Sims a higher political title so we can make this list a little longer.

h/t: Elle India