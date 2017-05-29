Tops See Their Own Back Doors For The First Time. What's Their Impression Of Their Own Back Door?

If you've been at the back door of more than one man, you know that the shape and look of the rear entry locale varies just as much as penises do. Some you can tell appreciate its owner's revolving door policy, while others seem to have pretty good recovery. Others are like Topher's mouth above, some a starfish, and others are indescribable.

But for some tops, they don't like anything or anyone near there. Just Charmin, no razors, no fingers. Some don't even like you looking at their bum.

In a new video, we get to be there when a variety of men take a peek at their bum hole for supposedly the first time. See these supposed total tops as they react to looking back there.

Have you never seen your rear entry/exit?

Are there bottoms that have never seen back there?

