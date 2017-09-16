This Toronto Gay Couple Just Won The Amazing Race Canada

Get to know Sam Lambert and Paul Mitskopoulos, the first gay male couple to win The Amazing Race Canada!

Lambert, a 25-year-old student, and Mitskopoulos, a 24-year-old account manager, appeared on the reality competition's fifth season, and hail from Toronto.

In addition to the title, the couple will receive a cash prize of $250,000, a 2018 Chevy Equinox, and a trip around the world.

Said Lambert in a news release:

“This is the most amazing thing, we’ve met so many amazing people, and the fact that I got to do it with Paul, and that we’re here."

Meanwhile Mitskopoulos noted the profound impact the experience has had on his personal identity.

“This race really has changed my life. “Even six months ago I didn’t want to tell people I was gay. I told my family and friends, but just being in front of all of these people, and being able to show that this is my boyfriend, the man I am in-love with….I feel liberated, it’s the best feeling.”

Now that they've won, the couple is reveling in their appreciation for the experience, and for the public outpouring of support.

Writes Lambers on Instagram:

A HUGE Thank You to everyone for the outpouring of support over the past 24 hours. Your support means the world to Paul and I, and we are so lucky to have you. I'm working on responses, so rest assured, you'll get one soon!

Mitskopoulos adds:

"We did it! After 50,000 km, 11 legs and a whole lot of yelling, we were the first team to cross the finish line in season 5 of the Amazing Race Canada. We still can't believe it. "We have to thank our families, friends, and supporters who have showered us with love, support, and positive vibes. You were the ones that fuelled us to run, climb, jump, and swim our way through this amazing race. You have all been so positive and accepting towards Sam and I and I can't thank you enough. "And of course, I have to thank my extraordinary partner @slamchop . Your ability to conquer and excel at EVERYTHING you do is inspiring. Not only are you brilliant, you make everyone's day brighter when you are a part of it. You have surely made my life a whole lot brighter. I am so lucky to have found you and run this race with you."

Our 4th win of the season! Getting U-Turned was tough, but our will to stay in the race was even tougher. Next stop: the semi finals! #samandpaul #amazingracecanada A post shared by Paul Mitskopoulos (@paulmits) on Aug 30, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

