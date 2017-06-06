Trans Man Harassed On Subway By Two Mothers w/ Children

A London transgender man, Naith Payton, posted video on Facebook of him being harassed by two women on the subway as their children watched. One of the women actually physically assaulted him and smacked the phone he was using to record the encounter.

Naith posted:

Think I'm just about ok to talk about what happened last night and to share it. The video might be upsetting to some people.

Last night I got abused and threatened by these two women.

When they got on the train, they were swearing, and using slurs, and there were some children on the train, including their own. One of them, the blonde woman, was repeatedly yelling "You fucking prick" down the phone, while her daughter was sitting in her lap.

I asked them to stop swearing, since there were kids around, and they turned on me.

I didn't get the worst of what they said on camera, but it was very homophobic and transphobic - they called me a "faggot", a "fucking gay boy" and a "boy with tits". They also consistently misgendered me, as you can hear in the video.

(I also probably should not have, but did have a go at them when they told their children that the funny noises the tube was making was "because of that bad man over there. Go on, shout at him and tell him he's bad." Basically encouraging their child to bully an innocent person. I said they shouldn't lie to their children, which is what they're talking about at the beginning of the video.)

Feel free to share this. I'm in the process of reporting it to the relevant people, and sharing might help identity the women in question.