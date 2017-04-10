Transgender Man Sings Beautiful Duet With Himself, Before And After Hormone Therapy





Photo: YouTube

A transgender man from Sweden took advantage of modern technology to create a touching tribute to the transgender community.

Charlie Peck, who hails from Uppsala, began recording a cover of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros "Home," just as he was starting testosterone therapy, before his voice deepened, and then again nine months later.

His video has been watch almost 150,000 times on YouTube alone.

Charlie told The Local:

"The reactions have been very supportive! I never thought it would spread as much as it has. I am so glad people have shown so much appreciation. "A few people have given me really harsh comments, but they are so few that I can count them on one hand."

The Local reports:

Incredibly, it was the first time Peck had ever recorded a song. When he came up with the idea, he contacted a friend who is a musician in order to make it happen. "During my own journey I benefitted greatly from other people's stories and progress. I wanted to find my own way to give back to others, to give people in the trans community hope that things can get better and life can move in the direction you wish it to."

H/T: The Local