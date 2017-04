Trans mom Shea is featured in Baby Dove's #RealMoms ad campaign!

"There’s no one right way to do it at all," Shea shares in the ad.

"We are both his biological parents," Shea says. "You get people who are like, ‘What do you mean you’re the mom?’ We’re like, ‘Yep.'"

Nice work, Dove!

(H/T: Gay Star News)