Transgender Woman Found Badly Hurt on Manhattan Sidewalk Dies 10 Days After Apparent Attack

A 59-year-old woman was found with head trauma outside a Five Guys on Seventh Avenue around 10:30 p.m. April 25. It wasn't clear if the woman had regained consciousness at any point before she died.

Law enforcement sources say it appears her injuries were not from a fall, nor did they seem to be self-inflicted; the sources say police are looking into her death as a homicide. No suspects have been identified, and authorities are asking anyone with information about what happened that night to call police.

