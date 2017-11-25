Transgendered Girl Celebrates Her Quinceañera in New HBO Documentary

An upcoming docu-series on HBO called 15: A Quinceañera Story chronicles four different Latina girls as they get ready to celebrate their fifteenth birthday. One of these girls happens to be transgendered, and the story she tells is absolutely incredible.

Zoey's story is the first one to be told in this docu-series, where she reveals that she is transgendered and is celebrating her big day in south Los Angeles.

What makes this story so special is that she is dedicating her Quinceañera to her trans-godmothers, who never got to have one of their own. They all join in on the big night for Zoey to transition into adulthood for this very special occasion.

The show is executive produced by music mogul Tommy Mottola. See the trailer below.