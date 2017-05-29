'Transparent' Creator Jill Soloway Reveals 'I Identify As Trans'

Transparent and I Love Dick creator Jill Soloway comes out as trans in an interview with The Guardian's Hadley Freeman. Jill prefers gender neutral pronouns and it's an intriguing discussion on the evolution of identity.

Here's a excerpt in which Jill reveals they're trans.

A lengthy correspondence ensues, in which Soloway sends me emails filled with phrases such as “a non-binary, spherical, balanced crucible for being that is un-gendered”. But after a few weeks of this, in which I basically ask the same questions over and over and they patiently reply in various ways, Soloway sends an email that makes me sit up: “I identify as trans, which means that I am not seeking to synthesise my appearance with the label assigned to me at birth and instead am opting to live in a space where a label other than male or female is used to define me,” they write.

I hadn’t heard Soloway use the word “trans” in relation to themself before, so I ask them to elaborate. “Under the transbrella, there are so many identities. I haven’t made the big ‘I’m trans’ announcement because the politics in the community are so intense. It’s more like I had the realisation that the word cis didn’t work for me, so first there was the ‘not-cis’ revelation, which linguistically means the same thing as trans. As I said, most people who play with gender norms like butch women don’t identify as trans so it’s a little wobbly. I think in a year or two, more people will.”