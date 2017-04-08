Transphobic 'Hate Bus' Has Company On The Streets Of Connecticut.

We're so not a fan of tailgating, but this is priceless.

Benjamin Dixon shared this photo on his Twitter account with the header "Whoever rented this Uhaul and followed the transphobic bus around the city is the real MVP." We have to agree.

Its not the first time the bus has seen some controversy, besides it's general existence. On March 19, 2017, the bus had a little run in with some graffiti.

The "free speech" bus, which is managed by anti-LGBT groups International Organization for the Family and National Organization for Marriage, was parked outside of an event at the United Nations, when it was spray painted with the words "trans liberation," reported USA Today. While it was parked, two people keyed the bus, cracked several windows with a hammer and spray painted the bus, Brian Brown, president of NOM told USA Today. - advocate.com

But where did this hate bus idea come from? Well, we can thank Spain for this great way to spread such a negative message.

Spain: Bus with anti-transgender message driven around Madrid A bright orange bus with an anti-transgender message emblazoned on the side was seen passing through the centre of Madrid, Tuesday. The bus belongs to the Catholic organisation HazteOir ("Make yourself heard"), which has already announced plans to take the bus to other major Spanish cities, including Barcelona, Valencia and Zaragoza. - RT.com

The vehicle has been dubbed as ‘The bus of hate.’ There was a little bit of difference in the US/Spain busses.

The US bus has a message similar to the one in Madrid. It reads:

Boys are boys… and always will be. Girls are girls… and always will be. You can’t change sex. Respect all.

The Spanish bus said:

Boys have penises. Girls have vulvae. Do not be fooled. If you are born a man, you are a man. If you are a woman, you will stay that way.

I did say that the tailgating Uhaul was priceless, but I am sure it's not. Someone needs to start a GoFundMe page for this guy, girl, group so the "hate bus" doesn't get lonely as it makes its sad way across the country.

Footage of the bus of hate in Madrid, Spain.