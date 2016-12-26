Travel Company Thomas Cook Features Gay Family & Gay Kiss In New Ad
British global travel company Thomas Cook features a gay family AND a separate gay kiss in its latest advertisement! They're certainly squeezing in a lot of inclusiveness in 30 seconds!
Check it out!
Thomas Cook's marketing director shares:
“I think marketers can always do more to represent the needs of the consumer and that’s what we’ve tried to do with the gay kiss. It comes down to the needs of our customers and addressing a modern population.”
We agree! Keep those inclusive ads coming!
I'm still waiting for the "kiss"... I had to replay the commercial 3X to make sure it really was 2 guys. Although nice to be included, I really did not sense that these were gay/lesbian families! I think a little effort to make the commercial a tad more "obvious" would better serve the intent of the commercial.
