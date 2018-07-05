Travel Thursday: 4 Great Spots to Dine at in New York City

New York City happens to be one of the most visited locations in the entire world... and with good reason. We have some of the biggest tourist traps in the world (Times Square, Central Park, etc) as well as the best of the best when it comes to the variety of gay nightlife that's out there. I mean, there's a reason why 4 out of the 5 past queens who have won RuPaul's Drag Race (Aquaria, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, Bianca Del Rio), are from here.

When you visit The Big Apple, chances are that you are on the hunt for something absolutely delicious to dine on. New York City's culinary scene is incredibly eclectic in that you are able to find whatever your taste buds desire and will leave each location feeling full and happy.

What's even better is that many of these locations are either gay-owned or are in areas that are immensely gay-friendly. Take a look at four that we think you should dine and dish at the next time you are in NYC.

Coppelia: Chelsea

Coppelia is a fabulous Latin diner of sorts, located in the heart of Chelsea on W. 14th street between 7th and 8th avenue. Located steps away from some of the best gay bars in the city (Gym Sportsbar, Boxers, etc) this place is open 24/7 and is always jam-packed due to the delicious variety of Latin-inspired dishes for you to choose from. This includes their out of this world Arroz Con Pollo and their Ropa Vieja (Slow-cooked shredded beef in tomato salsa, peppers, and chiles, with rice and beans), the latter of which is probably the best Latin dish I’ve had in recent years. More information here.

Schmackary's: Midtown West

Skipping all the way from lunch/dinner to dessert is this fabulous spot, located on W. 45th street between 8th and 9th avenue. If you are a theater goer, Schmackary's is the perfect stop right after you see a show as its right by where all the legendary Broadway shows are produced. Owner Zachary Schmahl has done an amazing job at becoming one of the top cookie-related places in New York City, thanks to his ever changing lineup of delicious options to bite into. My recommendation would be to stick to the classics here, IE their Maple Bacon cookie. Yum. More information here.

SIMÒ Pizza: Meatpacking District

SIMÒ Pizza is brand new to the ever so trendy Meatpacking District, and this particular writer is hoping that it sticks around for a while based on how good it really is. The concept of this place is fairly simple: order your pizza with some of the freshest ingredients around, sit down, and its ready for you to chow into within 90 seconds. It's a great fast-casual concept that is elevated from a typical pizza joint in NYC. Plus its steps from the Chelsea highline, which is a perfect place to visit this summer. More information here.

The Shake and Burger Bar: Kips Bay

Not much to discuss here: just some great burgers and great shakes in a comfortable and fun environment. The Shake and Burger Bar is brand new to Kips Bay, and is a no musk/no fuss type of culinary ordeal. They provide you classics like wings, burgers and more, but elevates them to a level that will make your taste buds say "GIRLLLLLLL." Also their shakes are beyond decadent to the point where you may need to loosen up your pants by the time you finish. More information here.