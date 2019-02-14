As someone who resides in New York City, I’m always looking for a place to travel to that will allow me to get away from the hustle and bustle and into the peacefulness and tranquility. Connecticut’s Saybrook Point Inn, which is located about two hours away from Manhattan and is easy to get to regardless of where you are from, is a spot worth going to if you are looking for this and more.

Saybrook Point Inn, located in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, is a quick drive from the town’s Amtrak stop and easily accessible via car or ferry, the latter of which if you are coming from Long Island. Notable past inhabitants of this beautiful area included legendary actors like Katharine Hepburn and Art Carney.

Here’s a disclaimer: this is not a party-heavy area. It’s not even a party area. It’s an alternative to that in the best way possible that allows your body, spirit and soul to recharge so that you can get back to your normal life in a better way. Given how busy many of us are, a place like this is a necessary stop sign for the ones who are always on the go.

There’s a lot to look at here. This is a place that isn’t just your basic variety of rooms to venture into and sleep in. Saybrook Point Inn goes above and beyond that to give you a unique experience that includes an actual Lighthouse Suite for rental. Yes, you can stay on water while experiencing the breathtaking views of Old Saybrook.

They also have these buildings called Tall Tales and Three Stories, which essentially gives you a beautifully colored and designed room (each with an individual spin) plus bonus essentials like a sprawling living space, kitchen and so much more. Once again, it’s a sight for sore eyes as you awaken to the beauty of the town while staying in an area that could easily be seen in the pages of any major architecture and home design publications.

You don’t have to go far for your culinary experience as well, as their restaurant on premise called Fresh Salt includes some of the tastiest seafood options out there and then some. Old Saybrook is more of an old-fashioned town, so don’t expect to find that many hotspot eateries surrounding the luxury inn. Hence why eating at Fresh Salt should be a requirement, as they provide the best of the best cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Dine on their delicious egg options in the morning to prepare you for the day. Relax and watch the waves crash while eating a yummy Lobster Roll with all the fixings during Lunch. Enjoy an evening with a loved one while feasting out their unbelievable Cioppino, Meatballs, Calamari and more. The food I’ve had at Fresh Salt has got to be some of the best I’ve experienced in several years, and the mood inside only enhances just how great it is.

There’s more! Sanno Spa, located in the main inn at Saybrook Point, gives you an even bigger reason to chill out with the bevy of services they provide. Facial, massages, etc. It’s all there and the customer service inside is top notch not to mention how beautiful their space is.

Bottom line: Saybrook Point Inn is superbly awesome and a place I would go back to time and time again. A spot you’ll want to check into this year and beyond. For more information, click here.