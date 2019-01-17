Some of the most iconic gay bars to ever exist are located in the United States. I mean, Madonna doesn't just stop by Stonewall Inn in Manhattan for nothing!

Each of us have our all-time favorite gay bar, as it evokes some sort of memory within us that still tickles our emotions with delight all this time later. Which bars, however, rank higher than the rest when it comes to its overall popularity?

Gravy Analytics sorted out a ton of data to provide a list of the top 50 most popular gay bars in the United States. The company tracks mobile data to verify attendance at places and events throughout the United States and the company turned their focus on gay bar attendance from November 1, 2017, through October 31, 2018.

Last year's list saw Nellie's Sports Bar in Washington D.C. hit the number one spot, with The Abbey in West Hollywood taking silver and TRADE in DC taking third.

Only two of those have remained in the top 3: TRADE (number 2) and The Abbey (number 3). A brand new entry has hit number one this year, so much so that they weren't even on last year's list in the first place.

Let's break down the top 10:

10. Pegasus Nightclub: San Antonio, Texas.

Pegasus celebrates its 25th year in business by providing the folks of San Antonio with fabulous drag shows, outdoor karaoke and more. They managed to stay in the top ten again this year after landing at number 8 in 2018.

9. Georgie's Alibi Monkey Bar: Wilton Manors, Florida.

There are several things Georgie's is known for, meat being one of them (they were voted the Best Burger 2 years in a row). It's also known as the most popular LGBT hangout in Fort Lauderdale, which makes sense given that it ranks higher than any other bar on this list.

8. Twist: Miami, Florida.

Not surprising that Twist pulled itself into the top ten after landing at number eleven last year as this place has become one on everybody's lips in the Miami nightlife area due to the amount of eye candy and space inside of it.

7. Micky's West Hollywood: West Hollywood, California.

A new entry on the list! You'll find this jam-packed spot filled with locals, tourists and super cute gogo dancers.

6. Town Danceboutique: Washington, D.C.

This will sadly be the last year for TD to make the list as they closed its doors back in July.

5. Posh Bar & Lounge: New York City, NY.

Hells Kitchen has become the new space for gay nightlife as Chelsea has become overpopulated with stroller moms and whatnot. Posh is at the epicenter of fabulousness in Hells Kitchen, enough so that they are the only NYC bar to crack the top ten on this list.

4. Bulldogs Bar: Atlanta, Georgia.

A hometown classic that remains popular 40 years after it initially opened.

3. The Abbey: West Hollywood, California.

When celebs like Diana Ross and Britney Spears party at your establishment... you must be doing something right.

2. TRADE: Washington, D.C.

Described as a "narrow" and "no nonsense" type of gay bar. Both must work given how high TRADE ranks on this list. Go for the huge cocktails and the huge... other things.

1. Parliament House: Orlando, Florida.

It's surprising that Parliament House didn't make last year's list at all given how popular this location has become. Several legendary drag queens like Ginger Minj and Roxxxy Andrews have been performing here for years, not to mention the plethora of gay porn stars who perform in next to nothing while on stage.

Do you agree with the list? Among our writers, we've been to all of them and have mixed reviews. Some of our favorites were not on the list. But since Gravy Analytics tracks mobile data to verify attendance and Parliament House is located in one of the most transient/vacationland cities in the country, there might be an advantage there.