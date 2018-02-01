Travel Thursday: The Love Pride 2018 Hits Fort Lauderdale In 10 Days.

Pride Fort Lauderdale will have its second year on the beautiful Atlantic coastline on February 11th, just in time for Valentines day. We've been excited about this event for some time! (Travel Thursday: Fort Lauderdale Pride - The Love Pride 2018)

Will this year be just as great? If you need to convince your single self to come down to Fort Lauderdale for an amazing time on the beach or if you need to coax your significant other to get on a plane ... the celebration is the weekend before Valentine's Day. Single? Put yourself in a sea of men on a beach. Coupled? Make it a romantic get away to a celebration of love. And that is what the organizers are calling this pride - The Love Pride 2018.

Pride Fort Lauderdale - a 40 year old organization that produces an annual celebration and tribute to the LGBT+ community and its unique culture. The festival includes world renowned entertainers, local & national exhibitors, food court and of course the world-class beaches of Fort Lauderdale. Additionally, 2018 will bring our most diverse and inclusive Pride ever including a family area, sporting area, History of Pride educational area, Senior Chill Zone, Sober Zone and a new VIP area. - sunny.org

I've grown to really enjoy Fort Lauderdale and what it has to offer every walk of life, not just the yellow brick road family. The city promotes itself as being very inclusive as seen here.

So not only am I looking to enjoy Love Pride 2018, I've also found that it is a great place to call home and am currently looking to buy a home here.

In the little over 4 years I've resided here, I've been able to see a great deal of not only Fort Lauderdale and Greater Fort Lauderdale, but also much of Southern Florida. I've taken some friends along with me on some of the journeys, but I've as well be able to share it with our readers. See a handful of the past stories I've posted directly dealing with the FTL area.

A great thing about Instinct Magazine is that we have writers all across the country. Currently, they reside in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Nashville, and me in southern Florida ( Fort Lauderdale / Miami ). We plan on bringing you more local travel stories or stay-cation posts to help our global readers get to know our nation from our eyes. And those are usually our travel pieces - written from our perspectives, our experiences, our vacations and stay-cations. We could farm out our travel pieces, but why not write from what we see, taste, and love.

I'll be sure to bring you more on southern Florida and get our writers to help you plan your next vacation.

For more info on Greater Fort Lauderdale, visit Sunny.org or Sunny.org/greatertogether/