Travel Thursday: Market Days

Chicago, the Midwest’s bustling city, located right on the shores of Lake Michigan. Anyone who has ever visited is usually familiar with down town and the famous Bean. Home to the 2016 World Series Champions, the Chicago Cubs (GO CUBS!) and its Southside rival, the Chicago White Sox, and the famous Chicago Theater, there is always something to do in the city.

Nestled on the north side in East Lakeview, is Boystown, the hub of the LGBTQ community in Chicago. Northalsted, the road where everything is located, is decorated in rainbows and flags. Home to Roscoe’s, in my opinion the iconic night club of Boystown, that constantly has RPDR queens as headliners. Sidetrack, constantly playing iconic music videos and their famous frozen drinks. If youre looking for a place to eat, be sure to swing by DS Tequila with it’s outdoor patio and great Mexican food.

Boystown is the hub for Pride Fest and the Pride parade in June. This coming weekend it will host Market Days, “the largest outdoor street festival in the Midwest!” Two days of outdoor music, dancing, laughing, and plenty of drinks. Everyone at Pride kept saying, just wait till Market Days.

Being from the Midwest, Market Days has always been on my radar. Now that I am living in Chicago, I’ll finally be able to attend. People are coming in from all over, my Grindr and Tinder profiles are picking up the people already arriving, and Instagram has clued me into who will be there.

Plenty of local acts and DJ’s will be there. I’m excited to see Steve Grand make his appearance. Roscoe’s will be hosting plenty of Drag Queens, including Willam, Peppermint, Tatianna, Alyssa Edwards, The Only Detox, Katya, and more. Local Drag Queens will perform along with a plethora of other activities. There will be plenty of drink specials along with GoGo boys aplenty for eye candy. Also, if you aren’t worn out after the dancing, check out the after parties, with circuitmom.com putting on Superheros: The Resistance (separate ticket needed)

Everyone’s hyped up the event, and I can’t wait for it. I have no doubt that Market Days will exceed expectations.

For a full list of acts and to get all the details head to Northalsted.com