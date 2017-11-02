Travel Thursday! Why Providence Has Become a Gay Mecca

Maybe I'm a bit biased, because I went to college, but Providence is quite the fun city if you allow it to be. Located in the smallest state, Rhode Island, Providence is proof that size really doesn't matter when it comes to having fun and enjoying yourself. It is essentially the midpoint between Boston and New York City, where it only takes about 2-3 hours either way to get to and experience some fabulous gay nightlife as well as some great shopping, eating and so much more.

Let's start with the nightlife. Because downtown Providence is such a college town, it has a younger quality to it but also balances itself out with its sophisticated clubs and bars where any crowd can truly fit in.

There are so many bars that it's hard to choose just one to enjoy for its own merits. If dancing the night away is your thing, then Mirabar, Alley Cat and EGO Providence are three fantastic choices that play some amazing music throughout the night with super hot go-go boys who are there for the delicious eye candy and whatnot. For my fellow bear aficionados, you can't go wrong with a classic like The Eagle. And for those who enjoy a lovely cocktail bar after work, then The Stable will work for you (rated #1 in Providence for gay bars).

Outside of the gay bars, shopping should always be on someone's list when they are traveling (or just outside). Providence Place Mall is one of the largest malls in Southern New England, as it is three epic floors of all the best shops you can possibly imagine all under one roof. They also have a stellar food court and some great & familiar restaurants attached to its property including The Cheesecake Factory and The Melting Pot to name a few.

Right across the way you will find one of Providence's amazing treasures called Waterfire, which is very popular this particular season. It's an event worth seeing, as eighty bonfires line three rivers on downtown Providence, making it for an intimate and truly wonderful experience to be part of.

Need a place to stay? The Biltmore Providence is the perfect spot as it is right in the heart of downtown. No need for a cab in this situation, this gorgeous space is elegance at its finest with its top of the line guest rooms, amenities and customer service that will make you want to book again and again. What's even better is that it is walking distance from all the top restaurants, nightclubs and Providence Place Mall. More on them here.

Three great eateries in Providence are a bit all over the map but get it done in terms of the quality of food they put out. Want a good mixture of land & sea? Ten Steak & Sushi is your answer, with their incredible line of both items as well as some delicious chicken options and so much more. Hemenway's, which has a beautiful water overview inside its massive location, is steps away from all the major universities and provides some amazing dishes including classics like Lobster Mac n Cheese and Bacon Wrapped Scallops to name a few. If you had a little too many in terms of drinks and need some pizza to absolve it all, Saki's in downtown Providence is your answer and they are open late.

There is so much to love about this city and what it can offer you. Definitely one to put on your map for the upcoming winter season.