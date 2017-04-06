Travel Thursdays - Miami Beach Is Red Hot This April With Tons Of LGBT Events.

Miami Beach is synonymous with booze, boys, and beaches (of course). For the month of April, it may be known as LGBT central.

Miami Beach Embraces and Entertains LGBT Travelers with Host of Events

Celebrated as an international LGBT-friendly destination for travelers across the globe, Miami Beach is enticing guests to experience the beauty and liveliness of the city with a packed calendar of events during the month of April. From Miami Beach Gay Pride and MiFo LGBT Film Festival, to the vibrant year-round offerings from proud restaurants and hotels, Miami Beach is gearing up for a colorful month.

Welcoming visitors from around the world, Miami Beach Gay Pride is one of the most festive celebrations of its kind. The annual week-long festival is taking over the city from April 3-10, bringing together members of the LGBT community and their allies. This year, in a show of solidarity, Miami Beach will be paying tribute to the victims, families and friends of the PULSE Nightclub shooting by orchestrating “Pride Lights the Night”. Buildings, retail locations, and homes throughout the Miami Beach area will light up awash in the colors of the Pride rainbow flag.

Here's some footage from last year's PRIDE event.

On April 9, with Ross Mathews as its celebrity Grand Marshall, The Pride Parade, drawing more than 130,000 participants each year, will travel along Ocean Drive.

Must-Do April LGBT Events Include:

Miami Beach Gay Pride

Since 2009, Miami Beach Gay Pride has brought together the LGBT community and allies by organizing free events open to all. Main attractions this year include:

A Different TWIST on Fun: Ladies Happy Hour, April 6: Twist South Beach isn’t only for the boys! Ladies take over on April 6th from 8-11 p.m. for a special women’s happy hour with drink specials, prizes, entertainment, and much more!

Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade and Festival, April 9: Celebrity parade marshals include Ross Matthews and “Uncle” Johnny Pool from Elvis Duran and The Morning Show. Miami Beach will also host a two-day, free beach party festival with international DJs, exhibitors, community booths, family fun zone, food vendors and cash bars. This year, the Miami Beach Pride Festival will feature fireworks and a surprise performance tribute to Prince.

MiFo LGBT Film Festival

The largest LGBT cultural arts event in South Florida, the MiFo LGBT Film Festival will be hosting events across Miami Beach from April 21-30. Highlights include multiple film showings at Regal Cinemas South Beach and specialty events like:

Palace South Beach

An integral part of Miami Beach’s LGBT scene, the Palace’s top events this month include:

Annual Rock the Block Free Block Party, April 9: Hosted by Missy Meyakie Lepaige and Joanna James, the annual block party is celebrating Miami Beach Gay Pride with Danny Verde and DJ Carlos Rojas. Guests with reservations can watch the Pride Parade right on Ocean Drive at the center of all the action.

BRUNCHIC: Reoccurring every Sunday, enjoy entertainment fit for a queen while sipping on bottomless mimosas and feasting on brunch fare.

LGBT Visitor Center “The Hub”

The epicenter of LGBT activity in South Beach, “The Hub” offers weekly support groups, special workshops and an array of social events year-round open to all:

Gay Chamber Spotlight Mega-Mixer Benefitting Miami Beach Gay Pride, April 4: A special Miami Beach Gay Pride edition of the bi-monthly Spotlight Mega-Mixer event hosted by the Miami-Dade Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce at the Shore Club South Beach. Kick off Pride celebrations by mingling and networking with over 200 Chamber members and guests.

INVISIBLE, April 14 – May 31: An exhibit presented at “The Hub” consisting of portraits and written testimonials of participants from Warrior of Hope and I Still Remember, both projects aimed at raising awareness on HIV/AIDS and pressing social issues in society.

For more information about LGBT events, offerings, and things to do, download the Miami Beach Information App at www.MiamiBeachAPI.com.