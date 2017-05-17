Tribute To George Michael By Polish LGBTers Fighting For Their Rights

We are happy to have another appearance of Jakub & Dawid in a viral video! They teamed up with their friends and a group they started, United Polish LGBT, to give us this treat

United Polish LGBT prepared an astonishing music video to George Michael’s medley to pay a tribute to the legendary artist. There’s also another reason – they wanted to draw the world’s attention to Poland legislation regarding the LGBT community. Poland is the largest country in the European Union where marriage and civil unions of same-sex couples are still illegal.

The video has been created by our favorite polish gay couple, vloggers, and gay activists, Jakub and Dawid. They are getting married this June, but as a same-sex marriages are still illegal in their homeland, they have to have the ceremony in Portugal. This fact inspired them to unite the Polish LGBT society to make the project #polandwakeup. Jakub and Dawid have stated they want to want to try and influence polish legislation in the hopes that it might force their government to make at least civil unions legal in their country.

The video is a medley of four George Michael’s songs: Faith, Wake Me Up, Too Funky and Freedom ’90. "We felt a huge lost last year when we found out that he passed away. He was the greatest gay artist of our time, a real icon. But also with his all strengths and weaknesses, he was so real. He shared these emotions through his songs. We grew up with it, we fell in love with it, we had our first sex with it and now we can fight with it!"

They’ve been waiting for their rights in Poland for 28 years, since the fall of Communism in 1989, but instead of getting better, it’s getting even worse. Recently, the current government harassed the General Prosecutor's Office in order to intimidate same-sex couples and therefore discouraging them from getting married abroad. The Polish president has also stated that in accordance with the Polish Constitution, marriages and unions between same-sex couples will never be possible in Poland.

To make this video happen, they invited more than 50 well-known people from Polish LGBT society. "We didn't spend a single penny on this video. We did everything together including costumes, makeup, recording and video editing. Everything has been done by us, our friends, and friends of friends. We just did it to say loud and clear – we are not gonna let go and we are not afraid. When we sang Freedom at the end, we really felt powerful like we could change the world. Not today, not tomorrow, but one day it will happen."

Thanks again guys for fighting the fight. It takes courage to put your face, your relationship, your love out there for all to seem especially when your government, your president, and society is against you. BRAVO!

This version of the video is about 4:55 where the one above was only 3:39. The one below includes WAKE ME UP.