Trixie Mattel and Katya Are Coming to VICELAND This Fall!

The rumors are true... Katya and Trixie Mattel are making their way back to television! No, not in the form of All Stars 3 (although the latter of the two is highly rumored to be in the cast), I am talking about them getting their first ever show together on VICELAND!

It was just announced that they will be premiering their weekly comedy/talk show “THE TRIXIE & KATYA SHOW” on November 1st at 10PM. So we only have to wait two more months for the craziness and hilarity that these two bring together to be up and front on our tv screens. Yay.

Born out of their popular YouTube series “UNHhhh”, which recently landed a coveted spot on Entertainment Weekly’s “Must List” of the Ten Things They Love This Week (EW, 7/28/17). The show is a hilarious hybrid of late night, daytime, and advice shows. The girls discuss anything and everything from their distinct points of view. Topics run the gamut from hook-ups and break-ups, fear, God, death and porn, to name a few.

For those in the dark, Katya and Trixie Mattel were two of the only good things to happen in Season 7 of RPDR. There was even hashtags inspired by both (#Justice4Trixie, Justice4Katya), and they remain two of the most beloved contestants that the show has ever had. Katya was one of the hopefuls on All Stars 2 last season, where she barely lost to fellow contestant Alaska for the crown.

Can't wait to see what these two have in stores!!