Trixie Mattel Serves Up A 'Homemade Christmas' with Holiday Tracks

After a very successful release of her country album Two Birds earlier this year, RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Star Season 3 contest Trixie Mattel has released a special 3-track all-acoustic holiday album called Homemade Christmas.

It’s out today! Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music! A post shared by Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) on Dec 1, 2017 at 11:25am PST

On top of Trixie’s knack for putting spackle on her face, the queen is a talented musician who plays all the instruments in this album that you will definitely want to have on your holiday party playlist.

The album includes tracks:

Christmas Without You – A song reminiscent of Trixie’s previous country album that talks about celebrating the holidays without that special someone and how it ruins the season all together.

All I Want for Christmas is Nudes – A parody of diva Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You that tells the honest truth that the only thing we’re all looking for this holiday season is dick pics in our DMs.

The Night Before Contact – A unique parody of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas which is read by partner-in-crime Katya Zamolodchikova who eerily recites the modern-holigay tale. Personally, after hearing this, I think Katya could be the new voice of the omnipresent narrator if they ever remade How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

If you can’t get enough with Homemade Christmas, you need to check out The Trixie and Katya Show on Viceland which I literally can’t function without if I don’t get my weekly dose. The show features Trixie and Katya in all their biological womanness having back-and-forth banter about important, life-changing topics like hooking up, porn, fear, break-ups, etc.

With 2017 having been a difficult year globally, it’s great to hear that Trixie has put together a light and hilarious rendition of the IDGAF (I Don’t Give a F*ck!) Christmas that we all need!

Oh, Honey! Homemade Christmas is out December 1st on iTunes, Spotify, and Apple Music!