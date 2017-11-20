'True Blood' Star Rutina Wesley Just Came Out and is Engaged!

Congratulations are in order for two different reasons for True Blood star Rutina Wesley!

The multi-talented actress has played queer roles in Both True Blood and her latest show, Queen Sugar, and now she has decided that it's time for the real Rutina to come out in real life! Even better than that, the 39 year old also announced that she is engaged to a New Orleans based chef name Chef Shonda.

She posted a series of Instagram pictures and messages, that start out with a poem and then progressively gets into individual photos of Rutina and Shonda which is followed by photos of them together and an announcement at the end a photo of the engagement ring. Congrats!

#FromTheInsideOut You are the sunshine of my life.... A post shared by Rutina Wesley (@rutina_wesley) on Nov 12, 2017 at 8:44am PST

Rutina was previously married to actor Jacob Fishel but they got divorced in 2013.

Congrats again to Rutina and Shonda!