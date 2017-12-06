Trump Admin. Says Shops Can Hang Anti-Gay Signs

Donald Trump's solicitor general told the Supreme Court that businesses should be allowed to hang signs that indicate they will not serve LGBT customers.

U.S. solicitor general, Noel Francisco made the remark amid arguments in the Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission case, in which the Christian owner of a cake shop refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

When Justice Anthony Kennedy asked Francisco, if a shop owner could display a sign which stated, “We don’t bake cakes for gay weddings.”

Francisco said, "yes, as long as the cakes are custom made."

In response, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said that it is illegal to deny service to a person because of their race, gender, or religion, and that applies to sexual orientation, as well.

Many LGBT rights advocates are closely watching this case, in that it could set a legal precedent for future religious freedoms disputes.

