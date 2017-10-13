Trump Becomes First Sitting President To Address Anti-LGBT Hate Group Summit

Donald Trump became the first sitting president to speak at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, today.

In case you didn't know, the annual event is hosted by recognized anti-LGBT hate group, the Family Research Council (FRC).

Addressing the crowd, Trump said:

"So this morning I am honored and thrilled to return as the first sitting President to address this incredible gathering of friends -- so many friends. So many friends.

He stated:

“I pledged that in a Trump administration, our heritage would be cherished, protected and defended like you have never seen before.”

Speaking to his administration's accomplishments, Trump said:

To protect religious liberty, including protecting groups like this one, I signed a new executive action in a beautiful ceremony at the White House on our National Day of Prayer which day we made official. Among many historic steps, the executive order followed through on one of my most important campaign promises to so many of you: to prevent the horrendous Johnson Amendment from interfering with your First Amendment rights. Thank you. We will not allow government workers to censor sermons or target our pastors or our ministers or rabbis. These are the people we want to hear from, and they're not going to be silenced any longer. Just last week, based on this executive action, the Department of Justice issued a new guidance to all federal agencies to ensure that no religious group is ever targeted under my administration. It won't happen.

Trump is referring to his Attorney General Jeff Sessions' broad and sweeping directive that will help protect those anti-LGBT bigots who say their religious freedoms are being impinged upon.

Among the many braggadocios claims made be the president in his keynote address, Trump said his administration is "substantially ahead of schedule."

"In the last 10 months we have followed through on one promise after another. "I didn't have a schedule, [but] if I did have a schedule, I would say we are substantially ahead of schedule."

Trump also suggested that because of him, American's are saying "Merry Christmas" again.

“We are stopping cold the attacks on Judeo-Christian values. As we approach the end of the year—you know, we’re getting near that beautiful Christmas season that people don’t talk about anymore. They don’t use the word Christmas because it’s not politically correct. You go to department stores and they’ll say Happy New Year and they’ll say other things; it’ll be red, they’ll have it painted but they don’t say it. Well, guess what? We’re saying Merry Christmas again.”

Reports suggest that Trump's appearance at the summit was his sure-fire way of strengthening ties with his evangelical Christian voter base.

Addressing the conference, Trump said last year: