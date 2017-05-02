Trump Expected To Legalize Anti-LGBT Discrimination, Sign 'Religious Liberty' Order, On Thursday

Donald Trump is expected to sign his highly-anticipated "religious liberty" executive order at the White House, this week.

According to sources, the order, which would effectively make anti-LGBT discrimination legal, is expected to be signed before an audience of invited conservative leaders, on Thursday, the National Day of Prayer.

Politico reports:

Two senior administration officials confirmed the plan, though one cautioned that it hasn’t yet been finalized, and noted that lawyers are currently reviewing and fine-tuning the draft language. Thursday is the National Day of Prayer, and the White House was already planning to celebrate the occasion with faith leaders. The signing would represent a major triumph for Vice President Mike Pence—whose push for religious-freedom legislation backfired mightily when he served as governor of Indiana—and his allies in the conservative movement.

Said Family Research Council head Tony Perkins, of the Trump administration:

“I feel confident that they have an appreciation of religious freedom, and I’m pretty certain they’re going to address it, "I’m talking to people in the Trump administration, and I know they understand the importance of this.”

H/T: Joe My God