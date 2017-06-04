Trump Exploits London Terror Attack To Promote His Travel Ban

Donald Trump used the recent London terror attack as an opportunity to promote his highly contested travel ban.

From The Independent:

US president Donald Trump has hit out at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan after the London Bridge terror attack, criticising “political correctness” in apparent bid to make political headway out of the outrage.

The US president also commented on the fact that the attack did not feature firearms, in an apparent contribution to the US gun control debate. He tweeted: “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That’s because they used knives and a truck!”

Last night, as the news broke, Mr Trump used the atrocity to justify his travel ban against people from certain Muslim-majority countries. This morning the Mayor of London issued a message of defiance in the face of terror, arguing that the general election should go ahead as planned on Thursday to show that Britain would never be “cowed” by terror. “One of the great things about our way of life is our democracy,” he said.