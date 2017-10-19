Trump Judicial Nominee Admits He Discriminates Against Gay People

Photo: YouTube

Donald Trump recently nominated Jeff Mateer, a man who openly admitted to discriminating against gay people, to become a district judge in Texas.

in a 2015 recording dug up by VICE News, Mateer told attendees at the National Religious Liberties Conference:

“Guess what? "I attend a conservative Baptist church. We discriminate, alright? On the basis of sexual orientation, we discriminate," "Does that mean I can’t be a judge? In some states, I think that’s true, unfortunately."

Later in that year, Mateer stated that the concept of "separation of church and state" does not exist in the Constitution. He also suggested that employees should try to bail on diversity training by citing that it "violates" their religious beliefs.

According to VICE News, 36 LGBTQ advocacy organizations have called on Senate members to vote down Mateer’s nomination.

ACLU’s political director Faiz Shakir said to VICE: