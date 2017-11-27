Trump Refers To Elizabeth Warren As 'Pocahontas' While Honoring Navajo War Veterans
Instinct Staff | November 27, 2017
Donald Trump seemingly referred to Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) as "Pocahontas" during a White House event to honor Navajo code talkers who served in World War II.
Trump said:
“You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. :
Watch:
Warren later appeared on MSNBC to respond:
And then White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded:
