Trump Refers To Elizabeth Warren As 'Pocahontas' While Honoring Navajo War Veterans

Donald Trump seemingly referred to Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) as "Pocahontas" during a White House event to honor Navajo code talkers who served in World War II.

Trump said:

“You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. :

Watch:

MOMENTS AGO: Pres. Trump at White House event honoring Navajo code talkers, makes joke about "Pocahontas" Sen. Elizabeth Warren. pic.twitter.com/PgdhbxBrfT — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 27, 2017

Warren later appeared on MSNBC to respond:

And then White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded:

.@PressSec to ABC's @jonkarl on Pres. Trump's "Pocahontas" comment at White House event honoring Navajo code talkers: pic.twitter.com/nZBo0apGQg — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 27, 2017

