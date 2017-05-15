Trump Revealed Classified Intel To Russian Foreign Minister, According To Report

You may recall hearing that Donald Trump had plans to meet with the Russian foreign minister right after he fired FBI director James Comey.

According to reports, Trump revealed highly classified intel in that meeting.

The Washington Post reports:

President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in a White House meeting last week, according to current and former U.S. officials, who said that Trump’s disclosures jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State. The information Trump relayed had been provided by a U.S. partner through an intelligence-sharing arrangement considered so sensitive that details have been withheld from allies and tightly restricted even within the U.S. government, officials said. The partner had not given the United States permission to share the material with Russia, and officials said that Trump’s decision to do so risks cooperation from an ally that has access to the inner workings of the Islamic State. After Trump’s meeting, senior White House officials took steps to contain the damage, placing calls to the CIA and National Security Agency. “This is code-word information,” said a U.S. official familiar with the matter, using terminology that refers to one of the highest classification levels used by American spy agencies. Trump “revealed more information to the Russian ambassador than we have shared with our own allies.”

The Hill adds:

National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said Trump and the Russians merely “reviewed common threats from terrorist organizations to include threats to aviation,” and that “at no time were any intelligence sources or methods discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already already known publically.” The CIA declined to comment to the Post while the NSA did not respond. Following the revelation that Trump disclosed classified information to the Russians, several lawmakers posted on Twitter a July 2016 speech from House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), in which he said that individuals who are "extremely careless" with classified information should be denied further access to it, a reference to then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

If someone other than a president revealed info this highly classified they could spend a very long time in prison. https://t.co/3UDhlCD3vR — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) May 15, 2017

Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian foreign minister and ambassador. Our updated Trump timeline: https://t.co/kIsj4vBspJ pic.twitter.com/S8OtDYaYY1 — Post Graphics (@PostGraphics) May 15, 2017

But her emails. Aw, fuck it. Tired of saying the same phrase. Trump is a threat to democracy. He must be impeached. https://t.co/E8YvxrhCZz — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 15, 2017

Just as the above news was breaking, Keith Olbermann shared this video in which he outlines how Trump could be prosecuted: