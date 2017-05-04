Trump Signs ‘Religious Liberty’ Order, Provides Broad Exemptions

Donald Trump signed his "religious liberty" executive order today, on the National Day of Prayer.

The order provides sweeping exemptions for religious organizations.

From NBC News:

Trump promised during the campaign to dismantle the Johnson Amendment, which bans tax-exempt organizations like churches from political speech and activities. His executive order relaxes IRS enforcement of that ban. While the executive order signals a promise kept, fully repealing the Johnson amendment would require Congressional action. The executive order, called "Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty," also gives "regulatory relief" to companies that object to an Obamacare mandate for contraception in health care. That builds on the 2014 Hobby Lobby Supreme Court case, which found that the Affordable Care Act mandate that certain corporations must provide female employees with no-cost access to contraception was a violation of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. While an earlier draft of the religious liberty order reportedly would have let federal contractors discriminate against LGBT employees based on faith beliefs, Thursday's version did not include such provisions.

Much to the chagrin of many conservatives, the order did not go far enough.

The Atlantic reports: