Trump Supporter Accused Of Killing His Father For Calling Him A Nazi

Photo: YouTube (screenshot)

A Donald Trump supporter who is said to have worked for Milo Yiannopoulos, allegedly stabbed his father to death after his father called him a Nazi.

Lane Davis, 33, of Washington State, lived with his parents, and spent a fair amount of time on the web.

As reports have mentioned, he is a YouTuber, a prolific pro-Trump Redditor, and a "conspiracy theorist," known on the internet as "Seattle4Truth."

The Daily Beast reported on the alleged events that transpired on July 14 of this year:

Lane’s parents, Catherine and Charles Davis—Charles was known as Chuck to his friends—were used to their 33-year-old son’s outbursts. They had become so frequent that Charles had started recording the tirades on his phone. But that afternoon, they were tired of Lane’s screaming, wanted him to leave, and told him as much. Instead, Lane chased his parents around their home, spitting in his father’s face while screaming that he wasn’t threatening to kill them, but “pedophiles who were taking over the country.”

Lane's mother Catherine eventually called 911.

According to the report, she told a dispatcher:

“He’s not physically threatening us or anything. “He just gets out of control and he’s ranting about stuff from the internet.”

Before she would hang up the phone, the dispatcher would tell Catherine and her husband Charles to stay away from their son.

But before police could arrive to the scene, Lane allegedly stabbed his father in the chest multiple times.

When detectives arrived, Lane reportedly said the fight between him and his father began while discussing, “whether toddlers could consent to sex or not," and after his father called him a Nazi and a racist.

Reports have also stated that Lane's father wanted to kick him out of the house.

According to the Daily Beast, Lane is pleading not guilty to first-degree murder, and is being held on a $1 million bail.