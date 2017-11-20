Trump Supporter: 'I'd Believe The President Over Jesus' Regarding Russia Collusion

An ardent Donald Trump supporter recently told CNN that if Jesus were to say that Trump colluded with Russia, he'd ask Trump to verify it first.

Mark Lee was one of six Trump supporters who recently appeared on a CNN panel.

According to The Hill, he said:

“If Jesus Christ gets down off the cross and told me Trump is with Russia, I would tell him, ‘Hold on a second. I need to check with the president if it’s true.'"

He added:

“Trump is there for the small guy, he’s there for people like myself."

Watch:

H/T: Joe My God